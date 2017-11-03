News

The Weeknd Shares Photo of New Puppy Following His Selena Gomez Split

By Rachel McRady‍
The Weeknd shares new puppy pic
Selena Gomez may have Justin Bieber now, but The Weeknd seems to have someone new in his life too – an adorable puppy!

The 27-year-old singer, whose  real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a photo of a young Doberman puppy on his Instagram account Thursday, writing, “Handsome devil.”

He did not clarify if the pup belongs to him or not.

A source previously confirmed that The Weeknd and Gomez split after 10 months together. A few days later, the “Bad Liar” singer, 25, was spotted out with her ex, Justin Bieber, for a day of frolicking together. 

The on-again, off-again pair rode bikes together and Gomez even attended Bieber’s hockey game, leaving with her ex’s jersey on.

