The Weeknd Shares Rare Selfie Following Selena Gomez Split
The Weeknd is enjoying his "Toronto Nights."
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a rare selfie after his split from Selena Gomez.
A source close to Gomez told ET on Monday that she and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) had split after 10 months of dating.
“They’re done. It wasn’t going to last," the source said. "During the kidney stuff, Selena really relied on her friends as opposed to The Weeknd. He just wasn’t really available to drop everything he had going on to be with her full-time."
"He was supportive and sweet of course, but it was really a journey with her and her friends -- especially Francia [Raisa]," the source added, revealing that Gomez's group of friends "never really liked" The Weeknd.
"He’s not a part of the church group and didn’t really mesh with her friends. And at this point, those friends and her faith mean everything to her," the source said.
Gomez's split comes just after she was spotted having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. See more in the video below.