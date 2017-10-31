The Weeknd Shares Rare Selfie Following Selena Gomez Split

"He was supportive and sweet of course, but it was really a journey with her and her friends -- especially Francia [Raisa]," the source added, revealing that Gomez's group of friends "never really liked" The Weeknd.

"He’s not a part of the church group and didn’t really mesh with her friends. And at this point, those friends and her faith mean everything to her," the source said.

Gomez's split comes just after she was spotted having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.