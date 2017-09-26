Wendy Williams Defends Her Husband Against Cheating Allegations: 'Believe What You Want, I Stand by My Guy'
Wendy Williams has to cover the gossip, even when she becomes a part of it.
The Wendy Williams Show host addressed a recent report that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been engaged in a years-long affair with a massage therapist, frankly telling her fans, if there was a story to tell, she'd tell it.
"It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic," the 53-year-old talk show host told her audience on Tuesday. "It's some sort of weird story going around regarding my husband."
"You can believe what you want," Williams said, flashing her wedding ring. "But I stand by my guy."
"All is well in Hunterville," she added. "Don't believe the hype, and if there was hype, believe me you -- I would let you know."
Meanwhile, Williams recently turned some heads on her Bermuda vacation, showing off her timy waist and curvy figure in a black string bikini.
