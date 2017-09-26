Wendy Williams Defends Her Husband Against Cheating Allegations: 'Believe What You Want, I Stand by My Guy'

Wendy Williams has to cover the gossip, even when she becomes a part of it.

The Wendy Williams Show host addressed a recent report that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been engaged in a years-long affair with a massage therapist, frankly telling her fans, if there was a story to tell, she'd tell it.

"It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic," the 53-year-old talk show host told her audience on Tuesday. "It's some sort of weird story going around regarding my husband."