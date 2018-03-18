Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Health Struggles: 'Women Take Care Of Everyone But Ourselves'

Wendy Williams says she's going to be focusing on herself and her health as she returns to her daytime talk show.

Sitting down with Good Morning America for an interview that will air on Monday, the 53-year-old talk show host opened up about her battle with Graves' Disease, her unexpected hiatus from her self-titled show and her plans for the future.

In an clip from the upcoming interview, via People, Williams said that she feels women have a tendency to care for everyone and everything else in their lives before themselves, and she's tired of it.

"We, as women, particularly if we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, our home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves," Williams told GMA anchor Amy Robach. "And it’s really unfortunate."

"That is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it," she continued. "No matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat."

"We take care of ourselves last," Robach clarified.

"Yeah!" Williams responded. "I'm not doing that anymore, Amy. Wendy first!"

On Feb. 21, Williams told her viewers that her doctor ordered her to take a three-week break due to her battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease.

Williams took her hiatus in an attempt to get her medication and her long-public battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease in order. According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones." Symptoms include weight loss, anxiety, irritability, tremors in hands, bulging eyes, fatigue and heat sensitivity.

Williams told her viewers that it feels like there are "birds swimming around my head, like a cartoon." She further quipped, "Like I'm constantly high -- but not high."

While she was gone, Jerry O'Connell filled in as host. The actor sat down with Andy Cohen for an episode of Watch What Happens Live last wee and revealed the hardest part of filling in for the outspoken host.

"The hardest thing I think is having to live up to her expectations," O'Connell shared. Check out the video below to hear more.

