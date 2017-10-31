Wendy Williams Passes Out in Her Halloween Costume on Live TV: Watch the Scary Moment
Wendy Williams had fans worried on Tuesday, when she fainted in her Statue of Liberty costume on live television during a taping of The Wendy Williams Show.
The 53-year-old talk show host was speaking to her audience on stage, when she suddenly paused and began to wobble, before eventually falling to the floor. Cameramen immediately came to assist her, as the screen faded to black.
Thankfully, Williams returned and appeared to be fine, explaining that she overheated in her costume.
"That was not a stunt," Williams said, keeping a smile on her face. "I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back."
On Tuesday, a rep for The Wendy Williams Show told ET that Williams is now "feeling much better."
"She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights," the rep said in a statement. "She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow's show."
Williams also tweeted about the incident.
Last month, the always outspoken talk show host showed off her slim figure in a bikini while vacationing in Barbados.