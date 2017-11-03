Wendy Williams Recalls Fainting on Live TV: 'It Felt Like I Was in the Middle of a Fire'

Wendy Williams admits that she was "scared to death" after she abruptly collapsed while hosting her daytime talk show on Halloween.

The 53-year-old TV personality appeared on Friday's Good Morning America and recalled the scary incident. "I got hot," she told ABC News' Amy Robach of the tumble. "I was dehydrated according to the paramedics."

Williams added, "I'm a woman of a particular age. I'm also going through menopause."