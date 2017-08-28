Westeros Weekly: Jon Snow's Real Name Is Aegon Targaryen -- What This Means for 'Game of Thrones' Season 8!

Jon… who?

On Sunday night's revelation-filled finale of Game of Thrones, fans watched in sexually charged horror as Jon Snow made love to Daenerys Targaryen at the exact same moment when Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly realized that the two leaders-turned-lovers are actually related.

We've known all season that Jon Snow is actually Dany's nephew, but Bran also warged his way into discovering a brand new piece of information: Jon Snow's true name was actually supposed to be Aegon Targaryen.

Following the royal rules to the Iron Throne's line of succession, this means that Jon -- ahem, Aegon -- is the true heir to the throne and rightful ruler of The Seven Kingdoms.