Westeros Weekly: Jon Snow's Real Name Is Aegon Targaryen -- What This Means for 'Game of Thrones' Season 8!
Jon… who?
On Sunday night's revelation-filled finale of Game of Thrones, fans watched in sexually charged horror as Jon Snow made love to Daenerys Targaryen at the exact same moment when Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly realized that the two leaders-turned-lovers are actually related.
We've known all season that Jon Snow is actually Dany's nephew, but Bran also warged his way into discovering a brand new piece of information: Jon Snow's true name was actually supposed to be Aegon Targaryen.
Following the royal rules to the Iron Throne's line of succession, this means that Jon -- ahem, Aegon -- is the true heir to the throne and rightful ruler of The Seven Kingdoms.
So what does this mean for Jon's future in Game of Thrones' eighth and final season? Press play on the final episode of Westeros Weekly above to find out!
This week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan are breaking down the biggest GoT theories and weighing in on which ones could be true, and which should be burned to the ground. Is Cersei actually pregnant? Is Bran truly The Night King? Will Jon usurp the throne from Dany? Plus, is Tormund alive or did Viserion's blue-flamed wrath kill our favorite ginger-bearded wilding?
We address all that and so much more! Watch Westeros Weekly and weigh in with your comments, hot takes and biggest Game of Thrones theories for season eight.