'Westworld' Creator Jonathan Nolan on 'Stunning' First Week Shooting Evan Rachel Wood On Location (Exclusive)

Season one of Westworld was just as magical for the cast and crew to shoot as it was for us to watch.

As the HBO drama films its second season, ET is taking an exclusive look back at the series' first week of shooting season one on location in Castle Valley, Utah.

"I grew up in a film household. My brother was shooting on Super 8 when I was 3 years old, so as long as I can remember, film has been a part of my life," Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan says in the clip of his famous director brother, Christopher Nolan. "It was especially important for this project because of the other films we were trying to evoke."

"Paul Cameron, who is a masterful cinematographer, had worked with some of my favorite directors [and] kindly agreed to come on board and shoot on film with us," he continues over behind-the-scenes shots from Harley Bates Ranch in Castle Valley, Utah.