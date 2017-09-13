'Westworld': Everything We Know About This Year's Most Emmy-Nominated Series
It's almost time for the Emmys, and that means it's almost time for Westworld to win big!
The HBO robot drama is the most nominated series at the 2017 Emmy Awards, with a whopping 22 nominations (Saturday Night Live is tied with Westworld for 22 nominations, while Stranger Things follows with 18).
If you ever questioned the nature of your reality (or don't know what that means yet), here's everything you need to know about Westworld:
Who Starred In It: Evan Rachel Wood | Thandie Newton | Jeffrey Wright | James Marsden | Ed Harris | Anthony Hopkins | Jimmi Simpson | Luke Hemsworth | Leonardo Nam | Tessa Thompson | Angela Sarafyan
Who Created the Series:Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the series for HBO, based on the 1973 film of the same name. J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub and Bryan Burk also executive produce the show.
What It's About: The show takes place in the fictional Westworld, a technologically-advanced theme park populated by "hosts," AKA robots. While wealthy guests have visited the park for years, season one follows the park's oldest host, Dolores, and several others as they start to gain consciousness.
Why It's So Special:Westworld is the most-watched first season of an HBO original series ever -- and for good reason. The show quickly gained a cult following after the premiere, with each episode since including twists and turns and amazingly subtle hints, leaving us wanting more. And if you don't trust us, trust Siri.
When Is Season 2?:Season two started filming in July and is set to premiere in spring 2018.
Who's New to Season 2: Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Gustaf Skarsgard and Fares Fares have been added to the main cast, while Jonathan Tucker and Betty Gabriel have recurring roles.
What's Already Won: The series already took home five awards at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys: Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour) and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.