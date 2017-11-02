'Westworld' Temporarily Suspends Filming After Actor Suffers 'Medical Emergency'

HBO has temporarily halted production on one of two shooting units on the second season of Westworld after a recurring character suffered a medical emergency, ET has learned.

The cable network made it clear that the person involved is not a main character on the hit show and that the other production unit was not impacted by the incident.

"Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season two of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended," HBO told ET in a statement on Thursday. "The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer's privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery."

The sophomore season of the award-winning series is expected to debut in spring 2018. No word yet on if the medical emergency will delay its premiere.