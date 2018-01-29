What David Schwimmer Says About Possible 'Friends' Revival After Viral Fake Trailer

Despite that viral fakeout trailer, a Friends reunion doesn't seem any closer to happening.

David Schwimmer appeared on Monday's Meghan Kelly Today , where he addressed the possibility of a reunion, noting that the show might be a little less interesting now as the friends get older.

"The thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches and, like, walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it," the 51-year-old actor joked.

It seems, for now, we'll have to settle for their real-life reunions.

"We have convened," Lisa Kudrow told Today last February. "Privately. For dinner. It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop."

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Monday, Schwimmer also talked about his participation in several new "That's Harassment" PSAs, which are aimed at raising awareness as to what constitutes sexual misconduct.

“My sister, and pretty much every friend and colleague and former girlfriend I have ever had, has been a victim of sexual harassment, if not sexual assault," the actor explained. "So, it is just something, you know, that I have always been concerned about and I’ve also been an advocate for the last 20 years for child and adult victims of sexual assault. So when my friend [writer/director Sigal Avin] reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I’ve got these short films that I wrote that I want to produce and direct, will you help me produce them?’ I was like, 'Yeah.'"

Avin joined Schwimmer for the interview, and opened up about her own experience with harassment.

Watch below for what they had to say.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Kudrow Reacts to Fake ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer: ‘Something Should Be Done’

Sadly, the ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer Is a Hoax -- But Watch It Anyway!

David Schwimmer's 5-Year-Old Daughter 'Loves' Beer: 'If I Turn My Back, She'll Be Chugging It'

Related Gallery