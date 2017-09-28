What Will Happen to the Playboy Mansion Following Hugh Hefner's Death
Hugh Hefner's name will always be synonymous with the Playboy Mansion and now, following his death at age 91, its future remains unclear.
Built in 1927, the five-acre Holmby Hills, California, residence was sold in 2016 for $100 million to Darren Metropoulos, Hefner's neighbor, on the condition that the magazine mogul would be allowed to live there until he died.
"Hugh Hefner was a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact," Metropoulos said in a statement. "I was fortunate to know him as a neighbor and friend and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family."
In the immediate future, ET has learned there will be an event celebrating Hefner's life on the property. Only fitting given the number of parties that Hefner has hosted there since purchasing the property in 1971.
After that, a source tells ET that Metropoulos intends to restore the Mansion, returning the estate to its original design and connecting the Mansion property with his property.
Hefner’s many animals that live at the Mansion will stay on the property, the source adds.
