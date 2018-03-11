'When Calls the Heart': Lori Loughlin Teases Romantic Wedding for Jack and Elizabeth (Exclusive)

Wedding bells are chiming in Hope Valley!



#Hearties have been patiently waiting for Jack and Elizabeth to tie the knot ever since their dreamy engagement last season on When Calls the Heart, and according to star Lori Loughlin (Abigail Stanton), it’s going to be a romantic affair to remember.



“We have been teasing it,” Loughlin acknowledged while speaking with ET last month. “[Fans have] been waiting a long time for some wedding bells to happen.”



So what exactly can we expect? Flowers? Lights? The ultimate showstopper wedding?!



Playing coy, Loughlin gushed, “I think it’s safe to say that it’s the Hallmark Channel, and they do love romance and they do it up big.”

While Jack and Elizabeth take the next step in their relationship, it seems Abigail’s love life is still a work in progress.



“One of the things that I like about Abigail and that I've asked our writers to do, specifically, is to not give her a romance,” Loughlin explained. “I thought it was important to have one woman on the show represent single working moms… I just wanted to give them a character to relate to and to see a woman onscreen that is strong, that has taken charge of her life and her own destiny without the help of a man.”



But of course, there’s always the possibility of Abigail finding love.



Loughlin dished, “There’s a really interesting dynamic between Abigail and Henry Gowen, who is the bad guy of the town… there’s a little chemistry, a little electricity.”



The actress told ET she approached Martin Cummins (Henry) two years ago, and suggested they “create an undercurrent” between their characters to tantalize fans.



“The writers have picked up on it, which is awesome. They’re watching, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, there’s something going on here between these two!”

While we sit tight and wait for love to blossom on When Calls the Heart, we had to take the opportunity to go down memory lane with Loughlin by revisiting her short-lived hit series, Summerland.

The heartfelt drama, which aired from 2004-2005 on The WB, found Loughlin acting alongside a promising newcomer, Zac Efron. Loughlin admits, she had no idea he would turn out to be such a megastar.

“He was just such a young kid with a gap between his teeth when he starred on our show, it was so funny. I think he was 14 years old and he was always cute, but he really morphed into quite the hunk, huh!?” she said, smiling.

As for a reunion, Loughlin is open to it!

“Anything is possible… It would be fun,” she gushed. “I'm not actively pursuing anything, but sure, I loved all those guys. I loved that show. I thought it was really great fun.”

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

