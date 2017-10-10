SPONSORED AD CONTENT BY SECRETS RESORTS & SPAS

Where to Go for the Ultimate Date-Cation

Published

Sometimes, you just want to get away from it all with your significant other.

ET's Keltie Knight took the opportunity for a week-long, ultimate Date-cation with her husband, at the Vallarta Bay property of Secrets Resorts and Spas. 

The pair enjoyed Unlimited Luxury in a balcony suite at the adults only resort, which has four different pools and access to beautiful beaches.

Secrets Resorts and Spas boasts 15 locations with world-class spas, gourmet dining, and much more. 

For more on how to create your own ultimate date-cation, click here!