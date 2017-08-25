Whitney Port Breaks Down in Tears Over Breastfeeding: 'It Started to Get Incredibly Painful'

Port went on to explain that she tried formula and started pumping to give her breasts a rest. Overwhelmed by the situation, Port then begins crying because she feels pressure from people to continue breastfeeding despite her pain.

"I’m not sure whether if it’s painful just because I’m getting started again, or if it’s painful because he’s not latching on correctly," she says through her tears. “I feel like a lot of people are going to tell me to just have patience and try to do it ’cause it’s only been a week. But I just don’t know if it’s something that is going to get better or not. So that’s what I feel anxious about. Like, how much longer am I willing to try it before I just give up on it and just pump and give him the bottles and be okay with it?”

While she acknowledges that "so many people have the same problem," Port adds that "no one really warns you about it." She also doesn't want to feel guilty for pumping and not having that breastfeeding bonding time with her son.

“I’m not blaming myself for hurting, but I’m blaming myself for possibly quitting,” she shares. “I don’t know if it’s something that if I give it one more week it will be better. I just don’t want to be regretful that I haven’t tried everything.”