Who Is Tracy Tutor Maltas? Meet ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’s’ First Female Realtor (Exclusive)

Tracy Tutor Maltas is ready to bring a feminine touch to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

“I feel ready to take on these boys,” the Douglas Elliman realtor tells ET. “I've been doing this a long time, and I'm confident that I can hold my own as a female on the show and as a real estate agent.”

Maltas is the first woman to ever join the cast of the Los Angeles edition-- and only the second woman to be a part of the franchise (the short-lived Miami installment featured Samantha DeBianchi).

“It's very exciting,” she gushes. “I think, with the boys, we see a lot of fighting … and that's all very fun. But for me, it's about connection. I like to connect with my clients, and I have a different way of doing it than the boys do … I think I have a little bit of a softer touch than some of the other guys on the show.”

But don’t get it twisted, Maltas is still a total b-o-s-s. She has more than 15 years experience in the industry -- and is a rare L.A. native. She’s the daughter of Ronald Tutor, one of the country’s most successful civil and building contractors. She’s also a wife and mom of two, attempting to balance it all as her career continues to skyrocket.