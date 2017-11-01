Who Is Tracy Tutor Maltas? Meet ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’s’ First Female Realtor (Exclusive)
Tracy Tutor Maltas is ready to bring a feminine touch to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.
“I feel ready to take on these boys,” the Douglas Elliman realtor tells ET. “I've been doing this a long time, and I'm confident that I can hold my own as a female on the show and as a real estate agent.”
Maltas is the first woman to ever join the cast of the Los Angeles edition-- and only the second woman to be a part of the franchise (the short-lived Miami installment featured Samantha DeBianchi).
“It's very exciting,” she gushes. “I think, with the boys, we see a lot of fighting … and that's all very fun. But for me, it's about connection. I like to connect with my clients, and I have a different way of doing it than the boys do … I think I have a little bit of a softer touch than some of the other guys on the show.”
But don’t get it twisted, Maltas is still a total b-o-s-s. She has more than 15 years experience in the industry -- and is a rare L.A. native. She’s the daughter of Ronald Tutor, one of the country’s most successful civil and building contractors. She’s also a wife and mom of two, attempting to balance it all as her career continues to skyrocket.
“It's been a crazy ride,” she says of doing the show. “It's been a crazy season full of ups and downs, and highs and lows, both professionally and personally, and I wouldn't change any of it. I don't believe in that. I believe in taking it as it comes, and I'm excited to see it myself. I haven't seen it!”
Maltas admits she’s “petrified” to watch herself back on TV, but is OK putting the good and bad out there for the world to see.
“I hope that every single bit of the ups and downs are a part of it,” she shares. “That's part of the journey, too. It can't be all about just, fancy houses and a ton of money. You have to connect with the people that are going through this experience, as well.”
One of those people is Maltas’ close friend, and client, Ron Fair -- a mega-music producer who has worked with a who’s who of recording artists, from Lady Gaga to Christina Aguilera and the Black Eyed Peas. Fair and his wife, Stefanie, listed their $12 million Brentwood, California, estate with Maltas before they relocated to Tennessee, and ET got a personal tour from Bravo’s newest star. Check out the full tour in the player above to see the 1940s palatial estate -- we’re talking five structures -- including a recording studio -- on an acre of private land, with nine bedrooms and a whopping 15 baths.“No one likes to walk that far to go to the bathroom anymore,” she jokes of the property. “I'm excited to be representing it.”
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns for season 10 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo -- and Maltas teased ET with what to expect.
"I think you might see some fun stuff between Josh Altman and I, primarily because we've known each other for a long time," she says. "We're super friendly and there's nothing that gets him more than me poking him in the side a little bit."
