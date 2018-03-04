Whoopi Goldberg on Time's Up Movement: 'It's About Time' (Exclusive)

Whoopi Goldberg came to slay on the red carpet.

The Oscar winner wore a brighly colored floral Christian Siriano gown at the 90th Annual Academy Awards that also had a train that flowed out behind her, and apparently gave her a little trouble on the ride over.

"The train was up like this," Goldberg told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell, holding her hands in front of her face. "And I could see nothing!"

The View host was also wearing a very special accessory with her dress -- an original red ribbon worn by Elizabeth Taylor for AIDS awareness.

"We're celebrating the 25th anniversary of her winning the Jean Hersholt [Humanitarian] award for her work with AIDS. And three of us are wearing the pins that she wore," Goldberg explained. "And I'm also here as governor because I'm also on the board of governors at the Academy," she added, showing a small pin featuring an Oscar statuette.

How did Goldberg receive the honor of being one of the three with the red AIDS awareness ribbons?

"She and I were dear friends. And so, the first fundraiser that she did, I did for her," Goldberg said.

Goldberg also had the Time's Up movement on her mind, and was thrilled to see it taking hold in Hollywood.

It's about time," Goldberg said. "Once you make it something that has consequences, people are less interested in doing it. And women supporting women finally!"

Meanwhile, Goldberg herself has hosted the ceremony four times, and despite her experience, she has little advice to offer second-timer Jimmy Kimmel.

"None, none, none, none," she joked. "Because it's live, you just have to go with it how it tumbles. You can't prepare anybody for it."

For more on how Kimmel prepared for this year's ceremony, watch the video below!

