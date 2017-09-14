Whoopi Goldberg Reunites With 'Sister Act' Co-Stars in Honor of Film's 25th Anniversary -- Watch!

"I don't know if we've had a reunion at all, but it was really kind of extraordinary, because we've been doing a little bit of rehearsing and it was wonderful. It was really remarkable," Goldberg confessed, while her co-stars told hilarious stories about their auditions.

"I had no intention of singing. And then Mark [Shaiman] said, 'No, you're singing in this!'" Goldberg added, before sharing that she wasn't supposed to be in the movie at all. "It was Bette Midler's movie, and Bette couldn't do it, so she turned it down, and then I guess they went to 100 million people, and got to me."