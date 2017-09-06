Why Anna Faris Never Considered Chris Pratt Her Best Friend

"There’s the friend you confess things to and the friend with whom you do the listening," she continues. "Or this is the person I talk to when I’m feeling lonely and sad, this is the person I talk to about work sh**, and this is the friend I’m still in touch with because we grew up together."

Faris says she was proud of calling herself a "guys' girl" in her 20s, but regrets her former attitude.

"I didn’t realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing," Faris writes. "Back then, I thought that having the approval of my stoner guy friends was of greater value than having the approval of beautiful blonde sorority girls, so I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was. I was selling my own gender down the river, and I wasn’t even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes."

"The truth of why I didn’t have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys’ girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with," she adds.

Faris says she intitially stayed away from groups of girls because she was bullied growing up, describing herself as a "quiet" teenager. She recalls girls sneaking up on her and snapping her bra strap, and going to her locker one day and seeing that someone had written "f**k you, b**ch" on it.

"That’s why it took me longer than it should have to realize just how important female relationships are," she explains. "It takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn’t competitive, and that’s especially hard in Hollywood, where competition is built into almost every interaction."

These days, Faris says she has a handful of strong female confidantes, including her Mom co-star, Allison Janney.