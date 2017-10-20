Why Australia’s Whitsunday Islands Make for the Perfect Vacation Destination

There’s no place quite like Australia.

ET’s Cameron Mathison headed to the land down under, teaming up with Tourism Australia for the adventure of a lifetime.

There’s no shortage of things to do in the gorgeous vacation destination, as Mathison settled in at The Qualia Resort -- a favorite of such celebs as Taylor Swift and Chris Hemsworth -- before taking in a variety of activities, including heading to the famous Whitehaven beach, where, as Mathison points out, is where “part of the last Pirates of the Caribbean movie was shot.”

Mathison also explored the wildlife, as well as scuba dived in the majestic Great Barrier Reef, which is thankfully back to thriving, and open to the public, after the area was struck by Cyclone Debbie in March, during a year where natural disasters have affected many around the world, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida and Texas.

Watch the video above for more of what the Whitsunday Islands have to offer.