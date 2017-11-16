Why Author Andy Weir Took Readers to the Moon With ‘Artemis’ (Exclusive)

“I didn’t set out to top The Martian,” Weir tells ET. “A success like that is something a writer will get once in his whole career, if he’s lucky. I know that there’s a good chance that I could write 20 more books and people will say The Martian is the one that is the best, but I wanted to make a good book. I wanted to make something people would enjoy, and when they’re done, they’d set it down and say, ‘That was cool!’”

Weir’s new book, Artemis (now available from Crown), is a twisty heist tale set in the not-too-distant future in the titular city on our moon. Small-time smuggler Jasmine “Jazz” Bashara is looking to make it big, and when the perfect opportunity lands in her lap, she can’t refuse, even if she knows it’s not totally on the level. Weir mixes deft character development with his trademark real-world science to create a world that feels unbelievably authentic.