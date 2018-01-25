Why Briana Renee Is Leaving 'Little Women: LA'

After six seasons on Little Women: L.A., Briana Renee has chosen to leave the successful franchise as a key cast member, multiple sources tell ET.

On Thursday, Lifetime officially announced that the show will be back for a seventh season, premiering on March 21. However, one source tells ET that 35-year-old Renee is taking a break to focus on herself, as well as her two kids. Renee recently filed for divorce from husband Matt Grundhoffer, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Maverick Jax. She also has an 8-year-old daughter, Leiana, with ex-husband Leif Manson.

“She decided to leave for the health of her mind, body and soul,” the source tells ET. “She wants to focus on her babies first and foremost and her music career.”

Our sources say the show’s producers would definitely be open to having Renee on the Lifetime show as a guest from time to time, and no one will fill Renee’s role. Instead, the cast will remain with six principal members.

“She’s going through a very public divorce and has chosen to keep many aspects of the rest of her life private,” the second source tells ET.

ET has reached out to Renee for comment.

