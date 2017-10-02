Why Cheryl Hines Was Happy to Return to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (Exclusive)

The lines between fact and fiction can get so blurred, in fact, that when she’s not working on the show Hines will occasionally find herself longing to be back living in the show’s quasi-fictional world. “That Curb Your Enthusiasm world really feels like a real world, like there’s a real world where Jeff and Susie live together and where I see Larry and he’s being petty about something that he shouldn’t be petty about, while the rest of us are trying to get stuff done and try to raise awareness for some good cause.”

Hines treated the new season of the show like it could be the last, which is the way she says it’s always been in her nearly 20- year working relationship with David. “Larry told me from season one that we’re not going to another season. There have been times when I was frustrated as an actor, like, ‘Are we going to do another season? Should I be looking for another job?’ Larry would always say, ‘Ah, don’t ask me these questions!’ So I just stopped asking.”