Why 'Game of Thrones' Isn't Nominated at the 2017 Emmys
Game of Thrones won't be getting any love at the Emmys this year.
While the HBO fantasy series earned a whopping 23 Emmy nominations last year, the show didn't manage to snag a single one this time around, and the discrepancy left a lot of fans feeling cold.
The show wasn't unceremoniously snubbed, though -- it simply wasn't eligible to be nominated.
The seventh season of GoT -- the one that just concluded with some epic, dragon-fueled developments -- premiered on July 16, but for a show to be eligible at the 2017 Emmys, it had to air episodes that would be for consideration between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.
Technically, the last four episodes of season six do fall into that time frame. However, the television academy instituted a rule about what they refer to as "hanging episodes," meaning those four episodes are technically considered to be a part of the previous year's eligibility window and are excluded from consideration this year.
It's a tough blow for the show, especially considering it's the first time in years that the show's cast and creators won't be vying for a golden statuette at the star-studded awards ceremony. However, with a record-setting 38 Emmys, the show isn't hurting for more hardware, and it's a good opportunity for other shows to earn some glory.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards kick off on Sep. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on CBS.