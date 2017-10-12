‘Halloween’ 40 Years Later: Why Jamie Lee Curtis Is Still the Ultimate Scream Queen

“She's my mother and we both have established ourselves in a career where what you would call the high point or the pinnacle of the career was a horror movie… So, when we were coming back to do this as this sort of homage movie, it seemed correct to include her,” Curtis added.

ET also spoke with Leigh on set, where she said she was thrilled to be working with her daughter. “It's great fun for us because this Halloween is the summation for Jamie,” the Hollywood icon said at the time.

Leigh, who died at age 77 on Oct. 3, 2004, also elaborated on how she and her daughter embraced the horror genre and the title of “scream queen.” “It's interesting that, sometimes people put down what happened when they started,” she said. “And I don't think that's true... I think that genre has its place and serves its purpose and gives everyone a good scare.”

Before the film’s release, Curtis explained why it was so important to create a person that audiences root for -- a strong woman who fights back and faces the fear that’s been haunting her for two decades. “So then at the moment in the movie when she can escape and she doesn't and she turns around and faces him knowing that she might die facing Michael Myers, but even in death, she will have saved her soul. That's a movie!” she said.