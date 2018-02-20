Why Kelly Clarkson Was 'Really Nervous' to Play a Sleep-Deprived Horse in 'The Star' (Exclusive)

In The Star, an animated tale about all of the animals at the manger that first Christmas, Kelly Clarkson voices Leah, a horse with a spunky personality and sleep deprivation. In this exclusive bonus feature, the singer reveals why it didn't take much for her to get into character.

"Which is actually just me as a human," Clarkson laughs. Getting in the booth and recording her lines, however, did take some getting used to. "I was really nervous the first day I did it, just 'cause I was like, 'Don't suck, don't suck!' And then I had fun with it, because you get to do as many take as you want."

Director Timothy Reckart also weighs in on Clarkson's character's "really specific type of sleep deprivation," explaining, "I think we've all experienced when it's 2 a.m. and you're hanging out with your friends and suddenly everything is funny."

The Song, which earned Mariah Carey a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, comes loaded with musical bonus features, like "Star-aoke: Sing Along with Bo & Friends" and a dance-along, as well as a children's sermon about the themes of the movie and keeping the spirit alive from a pastor.

The Star is available digitally now and on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 20.

