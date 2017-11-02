Why Lena Dunham Mistakenly Thought Jack Antonoff Was Going to Propose – Read the Hilarious Tweets!

Sorry Lena Dunham – false alarm!

Dunham revealed to her Twitter followers on Thursday that she mistakenly thought her longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff was about to pop the question. The Bleachers frontman was talking to his sister, when Dunham overheard their conversation. Her imagination took over from there.

“I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger’ so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk,” she shared.