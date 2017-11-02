Why Lena Dunham Mistakenly Thought Jack Antonoff Was Going to Propose – Read the Hilarious Tweets!
Sorry Lena Dunham – false alarm!
Dunham revealed to her Twitter followers on Thursday that she mistakenly thought her longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff was about to pop the question. The Bleachers frontman was talking to his sister, when Dunham overheard their conversation. Her imagination took over from there.
“I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger’ so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk,” she shared.
WATCH: Lena Dunham Directs Boyfriend Jack Antonoff and Alia Shawkat in Bleachers' 'Dont Take the Money' Music Video
It turns out that her boyfriend was actually “talking s***” about her instead. Oops!
The Girls star went on to say that when the time comes, however, she wants a ring that rivals the incredible sparkler rapper Cardi B just received from Migos’ Offset.
Read the full -- and hilarious -- thread below:
MORE: Lena Dunham's 'AHS: Cult' Character Revealed -- Find Out Who She's Playing!
Dunham and Antonoff have been dating since 2013 and vowed not to tie the knot before same-sex couples could. The 31-year-old actress and writer sent engagement rumors flying earlier this year when she referred to the musician's sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, as her “sister-in-law”.
Though the pair hasn’t set a date for their nuptials -- and isn’t engaged just yet – Dunham has imagined what her perfect wedding day would look like, telling PrideSource that they want their wedding party to just be their two sisters in tuxedos. Dunham said, "Jack has a straight sister, I have a queer sister; they'd be our best men / women and we'll call it a day. That's our dream."
For a much more successful proposal, take a look at the moment Offset popped the question to Cardi B in the vid below!