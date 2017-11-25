Why Margot Robbie Only Wears Her Wedding Ring on the Weekends

Margot Robbie loves her wedding ring so much that she only wears it two days out of the week.

The 27-year-old actress's first wedding anniversary with husband Tom Ackerley is coming up, but as she told Vogue Australia, she wears her wedding ring less and less.

"That’s the thing, we were best friends and roommates before and now we’re like best friends and roommates still, so nothing’s really changed at all,” Margot said while looking down at her wedding ring. “Other than the fact that I get to wear this on the weekends."

"I can’t obviously wear it during the week when I’m working," she explained. "I don’t want to lose it on set.”

Robbie and Ackerley, who met in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise, married in December 2016, in a top secret wedding in Byron Bay, Australia. The actress has remained pretty private about her personal life, but confirmed her nuptials with a shot of her ring last year.