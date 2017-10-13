Why Michelle Dockery Likes to Be Surprised by Letty’s Choices on ‘Good Behavior’ (Exclusive)

Regarding her own input into Letty’s progress, Dockery feels “it’s really the writer’s job” to develop the character. “But it’s been two years now, and there is a conversation about the journey.” Behavior co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Chad Hodge “is a real collaborator and believes in making the show a team effort -- that input from people in every single department makes the show work.”

Still, Dockery enjoys sharing a certain level of suspense with the audience. “Some actors like to read ahead and always know exactly what they’re doing, where their characters are going. I like to be surprised -- I was like that with Downton Abbey, too. It’s a way of living in the moment with the characters you play. What’s so great about doing a series is that you get to discover things about them down the line.”

The actress had another opportunity to enjoy that process recently when she was cast in the Netflix limited series Godless, co-executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank, who directed all seven episodes. Set to premiere Nov. 22, Godless once again casts Dockery as an American outcast -- in this case, a widow in a Western mining town where the majority of men have recently been killed in a horrific accident. The character, Alice Fletcher, takes in another seeming drifter, Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), actually the protégé of notorious outlaw Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), whose gang seeks revenge on Roy for breaking away.