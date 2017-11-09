Why 'Reputation' Is a Make Or Break Album For Taylor Swift -- And the Age of the 2010s Pop Star

Perry’s 2010 Teenage Dream album is matched only by Michael Jackson’s Bad in the number of No. 1 singles it produced, Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” of an album frenzy was arguably the most culturally relevant (and arguably, appropriative) phenomenon of 2013, and Swift -- a self-image virtuoso and omnipresent millennial icon -- transformed from the “Teardrops on My Guitar” country darling, to the victim of the most infamous mic-grabbing in recorded history, to the undeniable pop force behind 2015’s juggernaut 1989 album. To date, no artist has more top 10 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 than Swift, who’s notched 14.

So far though, 2017 has not been great to the 2008 MTV VMA Best New Artist nominees.