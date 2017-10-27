Why Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Waited to Speak Out About Kidney Transplant (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are ready to tell their story.
The two sat down for the first time with Today’s Savannah Guthrie for an emotional interview set to air next week, months after Gomez received a kidney transplant from Raisa. As for why the pair, who revealed their surgery in September, waited to speak out about the procedure, a source tells ET that they wanted to make sure everything was on “their own terms.”
"It was really hard for [Raisa] to keep this a secret. Paparazzi follow Selena everywhere and their friend group is really close, but Francia didn't tell anyone she was going to do this. It was a private thing between her and Selena,” the source says, adding that they “always planned to speak out about it, but wanted to wait until they had healed and they were in a place where they could share their story on their terms."
In a promo for their Today show interview, Gomez is seen tearing up while talking about Raisa’s kidney donation. “My kidneys were just done,” Gomez says. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life… and [Raisa] volunteered and did it.”
WATCH: Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About How Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Saved Her Life
“She did [save my life],” Gomez continues. “That’s it.”
According to ET’s source, Raisa only confided in a “few close friends after the surgery,” which left a very big scar. “It’s a huge scar. There’s three big incisions that transcend across her abdomen.”
Months after recovery, however, the source says Raisa is “doing great and is right back to being her usual amazing self.”
RELATED: Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Speaks Out About Kidney Transplant: 'This Was Part of Our Story'
“[Gomez and Raisa are] both healthy and doing good,” the source reveals. “Francia is incredible. She loves dancing and being silly, and is such a kind person. She’s the kind of person you just want to be around because she is so passionate and has such a good outlook on life.”
"Francia never second guessed her decision and has no regrets,” the source continues. “She's excited to share her story publicly now."
See more on Gomez’s kidney transplant in the video below.