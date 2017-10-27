Why Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Waited to Speak Out About Kidney Transplant (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are ready to tell their story.

The two sat down for the first time with Today’s Savannah Guthrie for an emotional interview set to air next week, months after Gomez received a kidney transplant from Raisa. As for why the pair, who revealed their surgery in September, waited to speak out about the procedure, a source tells ET that they wanted to make sure everything was on “their own terms.”

"It was really hard for [Raisa] to keep this a secret. Paparazzi follow Selena everywhere and their friend group is really close, but Francia didn't tell anyone she was going to do this. It was a private thing between her and Selena,” the source says, adding that they “always planned to speak out about it, but wanted to wait until they had healed and they were in a place where they could share their story on their terms."

In a promo for their Today show interview, Gomez is seen tearing up while talking about Raisa’s kidney donation. “My kidneys were just done,” Gomez says. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life… and [Raisa] volunteered and did it.”