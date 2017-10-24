Why Teresa Giudice Says She Would Go Back to Prison ‘20 Times More’ (Exclusive)

For Teresa Giudice, going to prison wasn’t the worst experience of her life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star says the death of her mom, Antonia Gorga, earlier this year -- at the age of 66 -- was the toughest thing she’s ever been through. That loss is heavily chronicled in her latest book, Standing Strong, out now.

“I lost my mom [and] that got me really upset and angry,” Giudice tells ET. “That's what made me open up, because I feel like I lost out, those 11 and a half months that I was in prison, you know, [spending time with] my mom.”

“I could've been with my mom those 11 and a half months,” she reiterates. “I got really angry and I expressed myself, and I guess all those feelings came out, which I have to say was really therapeutic.”

“I feel like it was good to get it all out,” she adds. “I guess it was something that needed to come out ... it was one of the worst times in my life. I would go away 20 more times than, you know, not to lose my mom.”