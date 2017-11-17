Why 'This Is Us' Star Jon Huertas Is Making It His Personal Mission to End Homelessness (Exclusive)

This Is Us star Jon Huertas is making it his mission to end homelessness.

The actor, who plays Miguel on NBC’s hit sophomore drama, has been a passionate supporter of the cause, due in part to his own personal experience. Though Huertas has been a successful working actor for the past two decades, he pointed to a trying time in his past when he found himself living without a roof over his head.

“I, at one point, for about two weeks, was in my truck with two dogs and all my stuff in the back of my pickup truck covered in a tarp. I didn’t have a roof and I didn’t know how soon I was going to get one and all it took was me reaching out to people I know who care to get me into a different situation. That’s kind of what we have to do as a society, as a community to reach out,” Huertas tells ET. “You can’t look at someone and go, ‘That person’s homeless.’ You don’t know who is and who isn’t. Some people dress like they don’t care and their clothes are tattered; they might live in an apartment somewhere. There are people who dress very nice, but they may live in their car or even crashing on someone’s couch.”