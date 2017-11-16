Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Season Will Be the Best Yet! Cast Spills Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The Vanderpump Rules cast is making a lot of promises about their new season.
“It is gonna be the best season yet!” Lisa Vanderpump proclaims. “It's naughty ... it's funny, but it's also got a strong, emotional component. I think the stakes are higher, 'cause they've grown up a bit. They're not as flippant, but it's a lot of fun.”
“It's really different,” Kristen Doute adds. “Every time I think we're not gonna top the last, and it's so real. It just -- we're getting older and our dynamics are changing. Some people are chilling out and others are going back to their crazy antics.”
ET caught up with the show’s namesake and her band of SUR-vers at her Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s annual gala in Los Angeles last week, where they spilled on what’s to come on season six of their show.
“I mean, [it’s] scandalous,” Katie Maloney Schwartz teases. “Salacious, dirty, slutty.”
Lisa, who executive produces the series, says the first episode made her jaw drop -- and she thinks it’ll do the same for fans.
“You just get sucked in!” she says.
The cast offered up a laundry list of words to describe what’s to come. Stassi Schroeder describes the season as “disturbing,” Jax Taylor calls it “chaotic,” Ariana Madix dubs it “disastrous” and Kristen simply says, “Jesus Christ.”
“We have a lot of former villains getting back in touch with their roots,” Tom Schwartz notes.
While Kristen may not be heavily featured in the trailer, she -- and her co-stars -- promise that she is very much involved in all the drama that goes down.
“Crazy Kristen likes to tap in once in awhile,” Kristen confesses. “Mostly Jax gets to feel the wrath.”
“I'm always everyone's punching bag,” Jax laments, but admits he deserves a lot of the hate he receives. He also shares that there's a lot -- maybe too much -- alcohol involved. He gained a whopping 30 lbs. while filming, which he's since shed.
“I think everyone, at some point -- maybe with the exception of [Tom Schwartz] -- gets their hand in the pot,” Katie says.
The trailer teases some positive movement on Lisa going into business with the Toms, Schwartz and Sandoval. Last season, the trio toyed with the idea of launching a bar called Tom Tom. While Tom Schwartz wouldn’t comment on that, he did say there will be “positive, life-changing moments for some people,” including himself. That also includes Stassi and Lisa finally repairing their relationship.
“Me and Lisa are great,” Stassi shares. “We're all besties.”
The main couples of the show -- Tom and Katie, Tom and Ariana, Kristen and Carter, Jax and Brittany -- are all still together in real life, despite some tension shown in the trailer. At one point in the teaser, Ariana screams at Tom that they should just break up.
“I would say one thing that's great about our show, and what's great about filming a show like ours … is, you work through things,” Ariana says. “You either work through things, where people become closer [or] you work through things where people just fall apart. So, it's forced us to work through things and I feel like we're better because of it.”
Tom and Katie, who celebrated one year of marriage in August, agree with Ariana that the show actually improves communication.
“We've learned how to communicate,” Tom boasts. “Don't ask us to prove it. But we can, I swear! We can communicate now. I feel like we've graduated to the next strata of relationships.”
“We're so much more happy,” Katie says. “I've learned to not let my emotions run rampant and take a breath and, you know, especially with him, if we want to communicate and be productive, then there's a way to do that and it doesn't involve calling each other names and yelling.”
Jax and Brittany, and Kristen and Carter, both tease that an engagement could be on the way for them on the show, though neither lady is currently wearing a ring. So, we’ll just have to stay tuned.
“It's wild,” Carter says. “It's really wild.”
Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for season six on Monday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.