Why The Weeknd Didn't End Up Performing at the MTV Video Music Awards
A hectic tour schedule prompted The Weeknd to skip his scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, a source tells ET.
According to the insider, the Canadian chart topper initially agreed to take the stage at the awards show, however, after examining his tour schedule, he realized he could not fit in preparation, rehearsals and the performance itself.
The “Starboy” singer has been traveling extensively all year on his Legends of the Fall 2017 Arena Tour, however, the tour broke on Aug. 6 and resumes in Pennsylvania on Sept. 6.
Following further dates throughout the U.S. and Canada, he will then head to New Zealand and Australia for more concerts.
The 27-year-old musician’s songstress girlfriend, Selena Gomez, also skipped the awards show.
