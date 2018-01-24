Will Beyonce Perform at the 2018 GRAMMYs?

Could Beyoncé perform at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards?



Never say never! Although the 36-year-old singer isn't officially scheduled to take the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, there's always the possibility that the Recording Academy could be keeping the surprise under wraps.



Because we simply can't get enough of Queen Bey here at ET, we're breaking down all the reasons why it could totally happen.



1. Her husband, JAY-Z, has more nominations than any other artist.



The rapper leads the nominations pool this year with eight total nods, followed closely behind by Kendrick Lamar, who has seven. The two are going head to head for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Rap Album, Music Video, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance categories. It could potentially be a big night for the Carter family, especially since it's the first time JAY-Z has been recognized for Album of the Year, for 4:44. He'd also make history as the first non-white artist in over a decade to take home the night's highest honor.

2. One of his eight nominations is for "Family Feud," which features Beyoncé.



The popular track off 4:44 is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance, up against "Prblms" by 6lack, "Crew" by Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, "Loyalty." by Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna and "Love Galore" by SZA featuring Travis Scott.

3. There's plenty of opportunities for onstage collaborations.

When you're nominated in three of the four main categories, most viewers would expect you to perform... and what better way to do that than with your partner in crime? Our fingers are crossed that JAY-Z and Beyoncé will team up for "Family Feud."



Additionally, Ed Sheeran is also expected to be at Sunday's show, so we could easily see him taking the stage with Bey to perform their beautiful "Perfect Duet" together, in honor of Sheeran's Grammy-nominated ÷ (Divide) album.



Of course, a solo performance would be great, too... but we won't get our hopes up too high.

4. Producers are playing coy.



When ET spoke with GRAMMY Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich at a panel discussion at the Paley Center for Media on Monday, he didn't say much when we grilled him on the possibility of Beyoncé and JAY-Z performing together.



"That... my lips are sealed," he teased.



However, he did confirm that there will be surprises.



"You're testing, but I'm not biting," he joked. "There are surprises on Sunday night. There really are."



President/CEO of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow chimed in, telling ET, "We announce what we know."



"We don't know everything until day of show," he revealed. "We've had years where we announce what we know and that's changed, so you got to wait and see."



But the biggest tease of all came from Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events for CBS Entertainment. When we bluntly asked if fans will get a Beyoncé and JAY-Z performance, here's how he replied: "Anything can happen, and it usually does."



5. The Beyhive wants (and needs!) a follow-up to last year's epic performance.



The 2017 GRAMMYs were truly a family affair for Beyoncé, who featured her now 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and her growing baby bump in an epic performance that will forever go down in history. Since then, Bey has given birth to twins, Sir and Rumi. If she takes the stage, it would mark her first public performance since expanding her family by two.

6. She mysteriously has gone radio silent on Instagram.



Whenever something big is about to happen, Bey's social media typically comes to a halt, and that's exactly what we've noticed this month. The mother of three hasn't posted anything since Dec. 29, which is odd, because she was sharing pictures and videos almost daily following the arrival of her newborns.

6. The show is taking place in New York City, where Hova was born and raised.



While there's speculation that Brooklyn native JAY-Z may not even attend this year's show, it's hard to believe that he would skip out on this one, seeing as it's the first time since 2003 that the soirée is taking place in the Big Apple. If you're a fan of the rapper, then you already know how hard he reps his city. He's basically the king of NY in our eyes, which would (obviously) make Bey queen. We're in an "Empire State of Mind," and hope they are, too!

However, if a surprise Beyoncé appearance doesn't happen, we can't say it'd be completely unexpected. We're only four days away from the show, and the power couple is currently still in Los Angeles. The mother of three was spotted working out at SoulCycle in West Hollywood on Monday, one day before she was photographed at dinner in Beverly Hills with her husband.



Plus, at last year's ceremony, Beyoncé's Lemonade was passed over in the Album of the Year category. She lost the top accolade to Adele's 25, and the Beyhive is still not happy about it. Even Adele was shocked.



"My dream and my idol is Queen Bey, and I adore you and you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years, and I adore you and want you to be my mummy," Adele, who also took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year, said in various acceptance speeches throughout the night. "I can't possibly accept this award [for Album of the Year]. The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing… we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."



In anticipation of the GRAMMYs, airing live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS., ET's rounded up everything you need to know ahead of music's biggest night HERE and in the video below -- watch!



