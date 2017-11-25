Will Ferrell Explains His Memorable Whitney Houston-Inspired Commencement Address

Will Farrell will always love University of Southern California's 2017 graduating class.

The 50-year-old actor gave a commencement address to remember at the university's graduation in May, when he sang a beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" -- so beautiful, in fact, that his performance is still being talked about.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ferrell recalled his epic speech, revealing why he decided to send students off with a musical moment.

"I hadn’t been put in that position before because usually I just make fun of things,” Ferrell admitted. “I just told them to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground and reach for the stars -- which I read on the back of a cereal box.”

The actor further inspired those in the audience -- and on the internet -- by singing a good chunk of "I Will Always Love You."

"I started thinking, ‘Do I sing a couple of lines or do I torture the students and their parents by singing the entire song?’ and I chose the latter," he said.