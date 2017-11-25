News

Will Ferrell Explains His Memorable Whitney Houston-Inspired Commencement Address

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Getty Images

Will Farrell will always love University of Southern California's 2017 graduating class. 

The 50-year-old actor gave a commencement address to remember at the university's graduation in May, when he sang a beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" -- so beautiful, in fact, that his performance is still being talked about.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ferrell recalled his epic speech, revealing why he decided to send students off with a musical moment. 

"I hadn’t been put in that position before because usually I just make fun of things,” Ferrell admitted. “I just told them to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground and reach for the stars -- which I read on the back of a cereal box.”

The actor further inspired those in the audience -- and on the internet -- by singing a good chunk of "I Will Always Love You." 

"I started thinking, ‘Do I sing a couple of lines or do I torture the students and their parents by singing the entire song?’ and I chose the latter," he said. 

The Daddy's Home 2 star was rewarded for his efforts with an honorary doctorate in humane letters. “They say it’s honorary, I think it’s for real,” he joked. Watch his full performance below. 

See more on Farrell in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg Gets Real About Will Ferrell's Son Magnus Possibly Dating His Daughter Ella Rae

Will Ferrell Surprises College Student With $100,000 Scholarship Check -- See the Sweet Moment!

Will Ferrell Talks Being Praised By Kanye West, Recalls The Time He Met George W. Bush