Will Ferrell Explains His Memorable Whitney Houston-Inspired Commencement Address
Will Farrell will always love University of Southern California's 2017 graduating class.
The 50-year-old actor gave a commencement address to remember at the university's graduation in May, when he sang a beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" -- so beautiful, in fact, that his performance is still being talked about.
During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ferrell recalled his epic speech, revealing why he decided to send students off with a musical moment.
"I hadn’t been put in that position before because usually I just make fun of things,” Ferrell admitted. “I just told them to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground and reach for the stars -- which I read on the back of a cereal box.”
The actor further inspired those in the audience -- and on the internet -- by singing a good chunk of "I Will Always Love You."
"I started thinking, ‘Do I sing a couple of lines or do I torture the students and their parents by singing the entire song?’ and I chose the latter," he said.
The Daddy's Home 2 star was rewarded for his efforts with an honorary doctorate in humane letters. “They say it’s honorary, I think it’s for real,” he joked. Watch his full performance below.
