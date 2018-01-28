Will Ferrell Reprises George W. Bush Impression on ‘Saturday Night Live’

George W. Bush was back in the White House -- at least on Saturday Night Live.

When Will Ferrell hosted NBC’s long-running sketch series over the weekend, the former cast member reprised his famous impression of the 43rd president.

The cold open sketch addressed nostalgia for the Bush administration following one year of Donald Trump in office. “I’m suddenly popular AF,” Ferrell said before Leslie Jones came out as Condoleezza Rice to perform a rendition of “Those Were the Days,” recalling all of Bush’s un-greatest moments as president.

Bush is not the only character Ferrell reprised on-air. During Weekend Update, he brought back the famous character, Jacob Silj, who suffers from voice immodulation syndrome, to comment on the U.S. economy before Colin Jost turned the focus of the conversation to the loud volume of his voice.

“The point is I’m suddenly popular AF.” - George W. Bush #SNLpic.twitter.com/azu3DzCzsP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

Ferrell ended the episode with a cute shout out to his son. “Axel Ferrell turned 8 this week,” he said to a roar from the audience before turning to hug show’s cast members and musical guest Chris Stapleton. His son's birthday was on Jan. 23.

Ferrell’s return to Studio 8H -- his first time since 2015 when he appeared on the 40th anniversary special -- resulted in big ratings for the show. NBC reports the episode marked a season-high while the 2017-2018 season continues to be the second most-watched season in nine years.

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Ferrell Channels His Ron Burgundy Character to Interview Roger Federer at Australian Open

Will Ferrell Explains His Memorable Whitney Houston-Inspired Commencement Address