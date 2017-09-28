'Will & Grace' Premiere: How the Revival Did Away With the 20-Year Series Finale Time Jump

As Will informs Karen that Grace has just recently separated from Leo and has temporarily moved into his posh apartment -- which has some snazzy renovations -- Karen frantically asks if she’s still married to Stan and incredibly wealthy.



"You're rich, Stan is alive, and we're both single, no kids," Will reassures Karen.

And just like that the finale ending is brushed off like a kooky dream that never happened as Jack looks at the camera and says, "Got it?" which makes fans think he's breaking the fourth wall, but just turns out to be a pose that Grace snaps for his Grindr profile pic.



The rest of the episode centers around Karen being best buds with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, which she frequently reminds devoted Democrat Grace. But when Karen tells her that Melania wants her to redecorate the Oval Office, Grace finds it hard to say no and heads to the White House where the rest of the episode takes place.



Meanwhile, Will is attracted to a congressman who has opposite political views, yet doesn't mind flirting with him when Jack introduces them at an event in the Rose Garden. As far as Jack, he's still the same boy-crazy man who continues to live across the hall and is on a never-ending journey of self-discovery. He also hates to be reminded of his one-man show, "Just Jack."