‘Will & Grace’ Sneak Peek: Guest Star Vanessa Bayer Gets a ‘MAGA’ Cake Order from Karen!

Break out the red baseball caps and gold-plated toilet seats, the commander-in-chief is coming to dinner on Will & Grace!

On Thursday’s all-new episode, Karen (Megan Mullally) is hosting a very important dinner party for some high-profile guests, and stops by a local bakery for an epic dessert befitting the special occasion.

“I need a big cake for a very important person’s birthday!” Karen tells Amy the baker, played by Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer. “I want it chocolate, with white frosting and a lot of stars, red lettering, and I need it to say M-A-G-A: Make America Great Again!”

But Amy looks less than thrilled when the Karen reiterates that the cake is, in fact, for the president.

“He’s coming to my house for a thing. We’re serving White Russians,” Karen details. “But you don’t need to know the guest list.”

Check out the sneak peek of the episode -- which also guest stars American Horror Story’sCheyenne Jackson as a former love of Will’s (Eric McCormack) -- in the video above!

Bayer returned to SNL this past weekend for a surprise Weekend Update appearance during the Sterling K. Brown-hosted episode. See more in the video below!

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

