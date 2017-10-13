‘Will & Grace’ Star Eric McCormack Promises There Will Be ‘Closure’ for Will and Vince (Exclusive)

Will Truman and Vince D’Angelo’s story isn’t quite finished.

Bobby Cannavale is set to return to Will & Grace later this season as Eric McCormack’s love interest from the original series, Vince. The reunion for the exes comes after Harry Connick Jr.’s guest spot on this week’s episode, which saw some closure for his character, Leo, and Grace (Debra Messing).

“I don’t want to give too much away, but I love what happens in the Vince episode,” McCormack spills to ET. “It's an interesting way to bring an old lover back. There is a kind of closure, mostly because we can't afford Bobby Cannavale all the time. But, yeah, it's gonna be. It's a really and satisfying episode.”

ET chatted with the actor at Tie the Knot’s five-year anniversary party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday. Upcoming Will & Grace guest star Jane Lynch was also in attendance, and teased her episode.

“I can't wait for you to see it!” she gushes. “Andrew Rannells and I play a couple who run a gay conversion camp and we're so gay ourselves it makes your teeth hurt.”