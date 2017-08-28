'Will & Grace' Stars Open Up On Set About Reuniting After 11 Years and the Sitcom's Cultural Impact

As fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Will & Grace, the stars of the revival series are opening up about what it was like to come back, and how the show manages to remain relevant and honest.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes sat down in the stylish New York City apartment set of Will Truman (McCormack) and Grace Adler (Messing) with the Today show, and shared an inside look at the long-awaited ninth season.

"When we came to work, we were like children in a kindergarten class that all got along," McCormack recalled of the cast's immediate on-set chemistry when Will & Grace premiered in September 1998. "And that just came back instantly."