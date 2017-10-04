Will Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey Switch 'DWTS' Partners After Reported Feud? (Exclusive)

Looks like Dancing With the Stars partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey will remain professional despite claims they're not getting along.

On Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy apologized to Lachey on Twitter, after he skipped Monday night's DWTS due to what co-host Erin Andrews called a "personal issue." A source later told ET that he actually refused to rehearse with Lachey this past week due to issues between the two, leading dancer Alan Bersten to fill in for him.

But a source tells ET that despite all the drama, Chmerkovskiy and Lachey will continue to dance together on the hit ABC show.

"The producers wouldn't switch partners because two people aren’t getting along, it’s just par for the course," the source says. "Drama is expected and part of the show. When you train with someone for so many hours so intensely, tensions can run high -- for better or worse. In this case, the intensity led to bickering."