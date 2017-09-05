Will Smith Releases 'Get Lit' With DJ Jazzy Jeff, His First Single in 12 Years

ET was exclusively backstage with Smith last month when he came together with his longtime music collaborator for their first official shows in 12 years at MTV Presents Summerblast Music Festival 2017 in Croatia, and then at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, England.

Smith told ET that the comeback is all thanks to fellow actor and musician LL Cool J. “I looked at Jeff and he was getting old, man, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this to this boy,’” he quipped. “It was time. LL hit me [up and] was like, ‘Dude, I'm telling you, it’s time. You have no idea the love that’s out there.’ I was listening to L like, ‘All right, I need to do it.’”