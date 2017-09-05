Will Smith Releases 'Get Lit' With DJ Jazzy Jeff, His First Single in 12 Years
Will Smith has officially returned to music!
On Tuesday, the 48-year-old entertainer debuted his new single, "Get Lit," on his Facebook page. "Been messing around in the studio and wanted to try this new track on the fans in Croatia and U.K.," he captioned a video of himself performing the song live. "No plans, no pressure… just back to basics with DJ Jazzy Jeff! Here’s 'Get Lit.'"
Smith started his entertainment career back in the '80s, when he and childhood pal Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes formed the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. He later went on to gain even more fame on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which also featured cameos from Jazzy Jeff.
"Get Lit" marks the first new music from Smith since his Lost and Found album in 2005.
ET was exclusively backstage with Smith last month when he came together with his longtime music collaborator for their first official shows in 12 years at MTV Presents Summerblast Music Festival 2017 in Croatia, and then at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, England.
Smith told ET that the comeback is all thanks to fellow actor and musician LL Cool J. “I looked at Jeff and he was getting old, man, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this to this boy,’” he quipped. “It was time. LL hit me [up and] was like, ‘Dude, I'm telling you, it’s time. You have no idea the love that’s out there.’ I was listening to L like, ‘All right, I need to do it.’”
While Smith has "got the bug" when it comes to music, he's not so keen on a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion show.
“Stuff had to go really wrong for there to be a Fresh Prince reunion special,” he joked. “Like, I don't know what would have to happen! Nah, man, you can't touch stuff like that. It's so nostalgic for people -- I'm not going nowhere near that.”