Will Smith Shares Adorable First Cast Photo From Live-Action 'Aladdin' Set
Clearly, the Aladdin cast is getting along great.
Will Smith, who plays Genie in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved 1992 Disney film, shared a cute selfie of the cast together on Wednesday, and to say it looks like they're having a good time is an understatement.
"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on," Smith wrote. "Here we go!"
We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!Posted by Will Smith on Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Guy Ritchie is directing Aladdin, and casting on the film has been met with plenty of enthusiasm. Walt Disney Studios announced Mena Massoud's casting as Aladdin during D23, their fan expo, in July. And just last month, Marwan Kenzari was cast as the film's villain, Jafar, and the internet couldn't stop talking about his attractiveness.
Meanwhile, Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, explained exactly why her husband is perfect for the role of Genie during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July.
"And you know what I had to tell him? I said, 'You know, this is perfect for you because you’re always creating magic,'" she told Fallon.
Watch the sweet moment below: