Will Smith Shares Adorable First Cast Photo From Live-Action 'Aladdin' Set

Clearly, the Aladdin cast is getting along great.

Will Smith, who plays Genie in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved 1992 Disney film, shared a cute selfie of the cast together on Wednesday, and to say it looks like they're having a good time is an understatement.

"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on," Smith wrote. "Here we go!"