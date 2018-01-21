William H. Macy Praises Wife Felicity Huffman as 'The Smartest Person I Know' After SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman are keeping the romance alive!

The pair, who have been married for 20 years, continued to serve up couples goals at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Macy took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Shameless.

After delivering a thoughtful speech about what it means to be an actor, Macy concluded with a sweet shout-out to his family.

"If you will indulge me, Felicity Huffman, I love you so much," he gushed, adding in his daughters for good measure. "And Sophia and Georgia, I am so proud to be your dad."

Huffman took to the proverbial Twitter rooftops to shout her excitement for her hubby's big win.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WILLIAM H MACY," she adorably posted. "I will be the blonde in your bed forever!"

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WILLIAM H MACY. I will be the blonde in your bed forever! @WilliamHMacy#SAGAwards — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 22, 2018

Backstage, Macy kept the love fest going in an interview with ET's Cameron Mathison.

"She only wants good things for me," Macy said of his wife. "Acting and showbiz, theater, is at the core of our relationship. We met in the theater. We still talk about our roles with each other, we share each other's scripts, we critique each other -- it's not a good idea for most people, it could be world war three, but for us, it works. She's my biggest supporter and she's the smartest person I know. It's great to have someone like that in your corner."

Date night meets #sagawards. @williamhmacy A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Jan 21, 2018 at 6:17pm PST

Macy also couldn't help but praise Huffman for her stellar moves on the dance floor. Asked how he would be celebrating Sunday's victory, he said: "I think there might be some dancing involved. Well, my wife can dance like there's no tomorrow. I usually end up dropping back and sort of watching her."

While Huffman has been directly involved in the Time's Up movement, Macy has long been vocally supportive of equality for women in Hollywood. In 2016, he publicly supported his Shameless co-star, Emmy Rossum, as she successfully negotiated to be paid higher than him on the Showtime series.

Today, he says he's encouraged by the movement's recent progress.

"It's clear right now that people, the predators in our business, they're gonna get fired. They'll get fired really quickly," he began, "I think safety in the workplace is something that we can do now, instantaneously."

"When it comes to 50/50, it's going to take time," he continued. "It's inevitable that it's going to happen and the pay equality, it's happening. I'm really proud to be in this business, because I think showbiz will move with dispatch. I don't think it's just a wave and everything's going to go back to the way it was. I think these are permanent and good changes. I have two daughters and I'm so happy for them. It's a good time to be a girl."

RELATED CONTENT:

SAG Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Kristen Bell Gives Powerful, Hilarious Monologue at 2018 SAG Awards: 'We Are Living in a Watershed Moment'

William H. Macy Says 'It's a Good Time to Be a Girl' as Wife Felicity Huffman Hosts 'Huge' Time's Up Meeting