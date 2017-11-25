Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Can Be a Challenge and 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Growing up famous can be a challenge.

Willow Smith recently sat down with the online magazine Girl Gaze, where she opened up about fame and what it was like to be raised by her famous parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Growing up and trying to figure out your life…while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible — and the only way to get over it, is to go into it,” the "Whip My Hair" singer said.

The 17 year old actress went on to explain that although fame can at times be difficult, at the end of the day you can't change the cards you've been dealt.

“You can’t change your face. You can’t change your parents. You can’t change any of those things," Willow continued. "So, I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche."

“When you’re born into it, there are two choices that you have; I’m either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or…I’m really going to take myself completely out of the eye of society. There’s really no in-between,” she added.

For more on the Smith family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: